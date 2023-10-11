Support For Ukraine And Israel Are Priorities Of White House U.S. Treasury Secretary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Financial and military support for Ukraine, as well as assistance to Israel, are top priorities of the White House.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said this at a press conference in Marrakech, Morocco, Ukrinform reports with reference to Bloomberg.

“Funding for Ukraine, both military and direct budget support, along with resources for Israel, are absolute top priorities of the Biden administration,” she said.

According to her, the White House made that clear to Congress.“We believe there is substantial bipartisan support. We're going to leave it to members of Congress to figure out how to move forward on the promises once a speaker is in place,” she added.

As reported by Ukrinform, General Patrick Ryder, the spokesman for the U.S. Department of Defense, said that there are $5.4 billion left in the budget funds to support Ukraine, as well as about $1.6 billion - to replenish the Pentagon's stocks used in aid packages to Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is considering using a State Department grant program to provide additional military aid to Ukraine as Congress continues to deal with domestic political issues.