Azerbaijan Metrology Institute To Set Up Several Laboratories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. It is planned to
create 27 laboratories at the Azerbaijan Metrology Institute,
Mammad Abbasbeyli, head of the State Service for Antimonopoly
Supervision and Consumer Market Control under Azerbaijan's Ministry
of Economy, said, Trend reports.
He spoke at an event on the occasion of "World Standards
Day".
He said the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental
Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye
was held in Ankara on February 19, 2021. In the action plan adopted
at the meeting of the commission, the National Metrology Institute
of Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye
(TÜBİTAK UME) proposed to establish 27 laboratories at the
Azerbaijan Metrology Institute, and activities are currently
underway to establish these laboratories.
An event was held today in connection with "World Standards Day"
organized by the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND)
under the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer
Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and
the Physico-Technical Federal Institute (PTB), which is the
National Metrology Institute of Germany.
MENAFN11102023000187011040ID1107226096
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.