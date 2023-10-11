Azerbaijan Metrology Institute To Set Up Several Laboratories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. It is planned to create 27 laboratories at the Azerbaijan Metrology Institute, Mammad Abbasbeyli, head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Supervision and Consumer Market Control under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, said, Trend reports.

He spoke at an event on the occasion of "World Standards Day".

He said the 9th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was held in Ankara on February 19, 2021. In the action plan adopted at the meeting of the commission, the National Metrology Institute of Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK UME) proposed to establish 27 laboratories at the Azerbaijan Metrology Institute, and activities are currently underway to establish these laboratories.

An event was held today in connection with "World Standards Day" organized by the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND) under the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Physico-Technical Federal Institute (PTB), which is the National Metrology Institute of Germany.