Azerbaijan's State Budget Expenditures Increase, Along With Deficit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan's
state budget revenues decreased by 1.4 percent from January through
September 2023 and amounted to 22.7 billion manat ($13.3 billion),
Trend reports.
The data of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows
that budget expenditures increased by 13.4 percent (up to 23.2
billion manat, or $13.6 billion) from January through September
2023.
As a result, the budget deficit increased to 1.13 billion manat
($664.7 million).
The state budget revenues in 2023 (and in 2025) are projected at
17.7 million manat ($10.4 million), increasing by 15.7 percent on
an annual basis (versus 15.3 million manat or $9 million in
2022).
