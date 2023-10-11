Foreign Ministries Of Türkiye And Turkmenistan Sign Co-Op Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 11. The
Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye and Turkmenistan signed a
cooperation program for 2024–2025, Trend reports.
This program was signed on October 11, 2023, during the meeting
of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov
with the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is in Ashgabat
on an official visit.
During the meeting, the ministers discussed a wide range of
issues in the context of further development of political and
diplomatic ties, expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation, and
strengthening of the legal framework.
The parties agreed to intensify cooperation in the foreign trade
sphere, energy, transport, construction and industry, and the
textile industry.
At the same time, they noted successful cooperation in the
fields of science and education, sports, healthcare, and cultural
and humanitarian exchanges.
Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkey and Turkmenistan includes
close relations in energy, economy, politics, culture, and
education, contributing to the diversification of their resources,
the development of economic relations, maintaining stability in the
region, and strengthening cultural ties between peoples.
