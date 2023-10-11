Foreign Ministries Of Türkiye And Turkmenistan Sign Co-Op Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 11. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye and Turkmenistan signed a cooperation program for 2024–2025, Trend reports.

This program was signed on October 11, 2023, during the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is in Ashgabat on an official visit.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues in the context of further development of political and diplomatic ties, expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation, and strengthening of the legal framework.

The parties agreed to intensify cooperation in the foreign trade sphere, energy, transport, construction and industry, and the textile industry.

At the same time, they noted successful cooperation in the fields of science and education, sports, healthcare, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkey and Turkmenistan includes close relations in energy, economy, politics, culture, and education, contributing to the diversification of their resources, the development of economic relations, maintaining stability in the region, and strengthening cultural ties between peoples.