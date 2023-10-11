Passenger Transportation Grows In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Cargo and passenger transportation in Azerbaijan increased by 5.9 and 17.1 percent respectively from January through September 2023 year-on-year, Trend reports.

The data of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows that economic entities operating in the transport sector transported 166.9 million tons of cargo from January through September 2023.

Sea transport carried 4.2 percent, railroad - 8.2 percent, air transport - 0.1 percent, automobile - 56.7 percent, pipeline - 30.8 percent of cargoes.

The volume of cargoes transported by vehicles belonging to the non-state sector increased by 5.2 percent, the specific weight of this sector in the total volume of transported cargoes amounted to 77.4 percent.

Carriers served 1.3 billion passengers from January through September 2023. Of these, 88 percent of passengers were transported by road transport, 11.5 percent - by metro, and the rest - by other modes of transportation.