Passenger Transportation Grows In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Cargo and
passenger transportation in Azerbaijan increased by 5.9 and 17.1
percent respectively from January through September 2023
year-on-year, Trend reports.
The data of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows
that economic entities operating in the transport sector
transported 166.9 million tons of cargo from January through
September 2023.
Sea transport carried 4.2 percent, railroad - 8.2 percent, air
transport - 0.1 percent, automobile - 56.7 percent, pipeline - 30.8
percent of cargoes.
The volume of cargoes transported by vehicles belonging to the
non-state sector increased by 5.2 percent, the specific weight of
this sector in the total volume of transported cargoes amounted to
77.4 percent.
Carriers served 1.3 billion passengers from January through
September 2023. Of these, 88 percent of passengers were transported
by road transport, 11.5 percent - by metro, and the rest - by other
modes of transportation.
