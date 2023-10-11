Azerbaijani Population's Nominal Income Up For 9M2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The nominal
income of Azerbaijan's population amounted to 58.18 billion manat
($34.2 billion) from January through September 2023, up by 13.8
percent year-on-year, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee of
Azerbaijan.
Over the past year, nominal per capita income in Azerbaijan
increased by 13.1 percent and rose to 5,717 manat ($3,360).
The nominal income of the Azerbaijani population in 2022
increased by 20.5 percent, or 11.7 billion manat ($6.9 billion),
compared to 2021 and reached 68.9 billion manat ($40.5 billion).
During this period, per capita incomes in Azerbaijan grew by 19.9
percent, or 1,134 manat ($667.2).
MENAFN11102023000187011040ID1107226092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.