Azerbaijani NGO Delegates Address Armenia From Warsaw Conference Rostrum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Warsaw
Conference on the Human Dimension is holding in Poland, Trend reports.
Representative of the Western Azerbaijan Community Parvana
Veliyeva and deputy chairman of the organization "Return to
Karabakh" Gulmammad Mammadov spoke at the VII plenary session on
"Tolerance and anti-discrimination" on October 11.
In their speech, they called on Armenia to recognize the right
of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their homes in dignity and
peace.
"We welcome the dialog between the central government of
Azerbaijan and the Armenian population of Karabakh. Through all
processes, we call on Armenia to recognize the right of Western
Azerbaijanis to return to their homes," said Gulmammad
Mammadov.
Representative of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Parvana
Veliyeva, noted that the community appreciates the potential of the
existing OSCE mechanism in the sphere of national minorities.
"Unfortunately, we still see Armenia's extremely inappropriate
attitude towards the issue of ethnic diversity and minority rights.
This directly violates international human rights documents. We
want Armenia to recognize our right to a peaceful and dignified
return," she said.
