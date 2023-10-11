Top Jordan Lawmaker Re-Elected

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Jordanian parliament member Ahmad Safadi was re-elected for another term as Speaker of the country's House of Representatives on Wednesday. Safadi won 82 out of a total of 128 votes, while his rival MP Nassar Al-Qaisi got 35 votes. Eleven ballots were cancelled. The current house's term ends in November 2024. (end) ab

