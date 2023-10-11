JCDC To Launch Reference Health-Related Research Lab-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) -Secretary-General of Jordanian National Centre for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC), Dr. Mohammad Yahia, stressed importance of establishing a research and reference laboratory in Jordan to support and coordinate national labs' network, achieve work complementarity, exchange expertise and data, and optimally use resources.According to a JCDC press statement on Wednesday, Yahia said the center allocated part of the German debt swap allocations to support laboratories concerned with Jordan's public health affairs and common diseases.In the center's meeting today, with representatives of Ministries of Agriculture and Environment, and Jordan Water Authority, Yahia noted the center is exercising its role in orchestrating national efforts to make laboratories "a success story," to enhance their capability to monitor diseases and developments that threaten public health in Jordan.Yahia also stressed importance of forming a "systematic and scientific" mechanism to organize cooperation among concerned bodies in the field of laboratory tests.The center's laboratory, which is scheduled to begin its operations at the end of current October, complements work of national labs and is their "reliable" reference, he pointed out.During the meeting, Director of JCDC Laboratory Directorate, Dr. Mohammad Maaitah, said the new lab will support local expertise and develop related capabilities, noting that it will provide services to detect pathogens and biological and chemical threats that risk public health.