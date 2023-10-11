Global Automotive Start-Stop System Market Size To Reach USD 102.31 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive start-stop system market size was USD 31.61 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Shifting consumer preferences for sustainable living and eco-friendly modes of transportation and rising air pollution are key factors driving market revenue growth. The start-stop system helps to cut off the engine, when a car is stopped at a stop sign or in sluggish traffic, reducing pollution by preventing the engine from wasting gasoline unnecessarily. The vehicle's start-stop system automatically stops and restarts the Internal Combustion (IC) engine to shorten the amount of time engine is left running. The start-stop system can decrease fuel consumption and emissions while reducing Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions by 4%–8%. In addition, rising health consciousness and concerns about reducing air pollution and emissions and improving air quality is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. The widespread adoption of start-stop technologies in cars helps to improve fuel efficiency, are more cost-effective, and reduce fuel consumption. Moreover, creation of an advanced vehicle start-stop system that is more reliable, effective, and user-friendly is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ However, this system does not require idling the main engine, which could add to its wear and load on the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) exhaust system. Also, since certain conditions could make the interior uncomfortable, the system cannot be turned on when Alternate Current (AC) is set too high or the engine is cold. Such factors are limiting demand for automotive start-stop system, which could restrain market revenue growth. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 31.61 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 12.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 102.31 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Component, vehicle type, fuel type, distribution channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Hitachi, Ltd., SEG Automotive Germany GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., AB Volvo, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Maxwell Technologies, BorgWarner Inc., and Phinia Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global automotive start-stop system market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective automotive start-stop system solutions. Some major players included in the global automotive start-stop system market report are:



Hitachi, Ltd.

SEG Automotive Germany GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

AB Volvo

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Maxwell Technologies

BorgWarner Inc. Phinia Inc.

Strategic Development



On 7 December 2022, Suzuki Motorcycle India announced the launch of a brand-new top-of-the-line variant for its Burgman Street maxi-scooter. A brand-new Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-a) engine with an automatic stop-start feature and a silent starter mechanism is installed in the scooter. the Engine Auto Start-Stop (EASS) system lowers fuel consumption, by automatically stopping the engine to prevent idling and restarting it as soon as the rider opens the throttle. This makes it useful in stop-and-go traffic and at traffic lights. On 7 October 2022, Vespa GTS announced the launch of four variants including GTS, GTS Super, GTS Supersport, and GTS Supertech. The keyless start/stop and remote seat opening features are available on the Vespa GTS Super, GTS Supersport, and GTS Supertech. In addition, these variants have a Bike Finder feature that makes it easier to find the scooter using a remote key fob in a congested parking lot. The Vespa MIA app also provides smartphone connectivity for the GTS Supersport and GTS Supertech variants.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The wheel speed sensor segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global automotive start-stop system market over the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for wheel speed sensors and increasing number of road accidents owing to high speed. According to a study, every 10 km/h increase in speed increases the probability of an accident by 33%. In addition, World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1.3 million individuals lose their lives in car crashes every year. Moreover, rising usage for Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), stringent government rules requiring minimum stopping distances, mandatory use of ABS systems, and increasing use of automobile sales worldwide are also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The passenger cars segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth in the global automotive start-stop system market during the forecast period. This is due to government initiatives to reduce fuel consumption, which is rising demand for automotive start-stop systems. According to the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC), in addition to saving money on gasoline, a vehicle's adoption of a start-stop system can cut fuel emissions by up to 8% in typical driving conditions and up to 15% in urban traffic. Furthermore, increasing population and disposable income and changing lifestyle preferences in developing countries are other factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The aftermarket segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global automotive start-stop system market over the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for automotive start-stop engines owing to their use in many types of vehicles, including 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers. For maximum efficiency, companies combine various auto parts produced in various locations across the world. Major industry participants supply equipment producers with the new, refurbished, aftermarket, and used parts they need, all supported by warranties to help them stay productive and successful. Re-manufactured engines and other parts are frequently less expensive than having these rebuilt and can be up to 50% less expensive than completely new parts. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global automotive start-stop market in 2022. This is rising demand for various types of Electric Vehicles (EVs) owing to rising car sales in the U.S. Research shows that in 2022, sales of plug-in light vehicles in this country total about 918,500 units. There is a rising need for automotive start-stop systems in this area as a result of the peak in sales of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. In addition, governments in developed countries such as Canada, are taking steps to reduce carbon emissions and impose strict laws on customers, which is rising demand for EVs and, by extension, for start-stop technology in automobiles. As the number of passenger cars produced increases, there is a greater emphasis on reducing fuel consumption, which is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive start-stop system market on the basis of component type, vehicle type, fuel type, distribution channel, and region:



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Engine Control Unit



12V Direct Current (DC) Converter



Battery



Neutral Position Sensor



Wheel Speed Sensor



Crankshaft Sensor

Alternator

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Passenger Cars



Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Gasoline



Diesel



Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Electric

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market By Technology, By Component, By Automation Level, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market , By Technology (Satellite, Cellular), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket, OEM), By End User (Agriculture, Construction, Mining, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Mobility as a Service Market , By Vehicle Type (Bikes, Buses, Passenger Cars), By Propulsion Type, By Service, By Solution, By Application Platform, By Transportation, By Business Model, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market By Type, By Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), By Application (Powertrain, Telematics, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Automotive MEMS Sensor Market By Type, By Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger) By Application (Powertrain, Infotainment, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market , By Mobility (Wheeled, and Others), By Operation Mode (Autonomous and Others), By System (Navigation Systems and Others), By Application (Military and Others) and By Region Forecast to 2030

Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market By Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Vehicles), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Manufacturing, Restaurants. Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Adventure Bike Rental market

Automotive Data Management market

Regenerative Braking Systems Market

Cockpit Display Market

Electric Heavy Commercial Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Management Market

Train Market

Glass Logistics Market

Automotive Coatings Market

Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management Systems Market

Electric Vehicle (EV) Thermal Management Market

Railway Antifriction Bearing Market

Transmission Repair Market

Lightweight Materials for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market

Agricultural Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market

Vehicle to Grid Technology Market

Advanced Automotive Suspensions Market

Train Wheel Market

High Dynamic Range Technology for Automotive Market

Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market Intelligent Trailer Market





Tags Automotive Start-Stop System Engine Control Unit Battery Passenger Cars Gasoline Diesel Electric Aftermarket Related Links