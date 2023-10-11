Egg Market Expected To Reach $207.08 Billion By 2030 | In-Depth 162-Page Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eggs market size was valued at USD 136.17 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 143.29 billion in 2023 to USD 207.08 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2023-2030.
The egg industry has been evolving and adapting to new PETA-friendly methods due to the rapidly changing consumer base. Different types of eggs in the market, including organic, cage-free, and free-range, are gaining prominence. The nutritional benefits associated with eggs have significantly increased their consumption rate globally, and is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Get a Sample PDF Brochure:
Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:
Companies leading Eggs Market are Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Rose Acre Farms Inc. (U.S.), Hillandale Farms (U.S.), Versova Holdings LLP (U.S.), Daybreak Foods (U.S.), CP Group (Thailand), Beijing Dequingyuan Agricultural Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Ise Inc. (Japan), Arab Company of Livestock Development (ACOUD) (Saudi Arabia), Gemperle Family Farms (U.S.)
Report Scope & Segmentation:
| Report Attributes
| Details
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2030
| Forecast CAGR
| 5.40%
| 2030 Value Projection
| USD 207.08 Billion
| Eggs Market Size in 2022
| USD 136.17 Billion
| Historical Data
| 2019-2021
| No. of Pages
| 162
| Report Coverage
| Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
| Segments Covered
|
By Product Type By End-Use By Region
| Regions Covered
|
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
| Eggs Market Growth Drivers
| Market Flourishes as Health Awareness Spurs Consumption and Government Backing Boosts Growth
Browse Summary of this Research Report:
COVID-19 Impact
Pandemic-Driven Consumer Behavior Shifts Spurred Market Growth amid Supply Disruptions
Stringent government regulations and lockdowns aimed at controlling the spread of the virus led to a surge in retail demand for eggs due to their perceived health benefits. However, the closure of food service segments and disruptions in the supply chain caused by the pandemic resulted in increased egg prices and a sudden growth in the global egg market.
Segments:
Conventional Eggs Maintain Market Leadership, Fueled by Production Efficiency and Widespread Availability
By product type, the market is segmented into conventional, cage-free, organic, and free-range. The conventional segment is projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high availability of conventional eggs due to their increased production rate.
Easy Accessibility and Hypermarket Convenience Propel Retail Segment's Share
Based on end-use, the market is divided into food service and retail (supermarkets/hypermarkets, grocery stores, e-commerce, and others). The retail segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period, owing to the easy accessibility of eggs in grocery stores. The rising convenience of supermarkets/hypermarkets will further boost this segment.
Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Report Coverage
The report provides major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market. It offers comprehensive insights into regional developments, a list of major industry players, key strategies adopted by market players, and the latest industry developments, including product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.
Ask for Customization:
Drivers & Restraints
Market Flourishes as Health Awareness Spurs Consumption and Government Backing Boosts Growth
The eggs market has witnessed significant growth in egg consumption, particularly post-pandemic, with consumers of various demographics increasing their egg consumption. Rising health consciousness and awareness of healthy diets among consumers have driven the market growth. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at spreading awareness regarding the health benefits of eggs are propelling market growth.
However, the increasing global temperature due to global warming is expected to hamper egg production worldwide, affecting market growth.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific Takes the Lead as China and India Steer Consumption and Production Trends
Asia Pacific holds the largest eggs market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the projected period. The growth in the region can be attributed to the high consumption rate of eggs in India, China, and Japan, with China and India being prominent egg producers.
North America is also estimated to hold a major share of the market due to increased egg consumption in North American countries, including Mexico and the U.S.
Competitive Landscape
Increasing Technological Investments by Key Players to Propel Market Growth
Key players in the market, including Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., Hillandale Farms, and Rose Acre Farms, Inc., S.A., are investing significantly in technological advancements to enhance organic products' production rate. These investments are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
Speak to Analyst:
Major Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics
Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Key Insights
Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Global Eggs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges Amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis
Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Product Type
Conventional Cage-Free Organic Free-Range By End-Use
Food Service Retail By Region
Supermarket/Hypermarkets E-commerce Grocery Stores Others
North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa
To Be Continued...!
Inquire Before Buying:
Read Related Insights:
Halal Food and Beverages Market to Hit USD 3.27 Trillion by 2028 | Fortune Business InsightsTM
Processed Meat Market to Reach USD 862.97 Billion by 2027 | At a CAGR of 6.24%
About Us:
Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower,
Baner - Mahalunge Road,
Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email :
Fortune Business InsightsTM
Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs
Attachment
Eggs Market Eggs Market Size Tags Eggs Market Eggs Market Size Eggs Market Share Eggs Industry Eggs Related Links
Dietary Supplements Market Potato Starch Market Sorbitol Market Edible Animal Fat Market Cheese Analogue Market Share Tequila Market Cooking Oil Market Probiotics Market Sugar Alcohol Market Hemp Seeds Market Hummus Market Nut Market Industrial Enzymes Market Bread Improvers Market Packaged Food Market Soluble Dietary Fibers Market Food Traceability Market Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market Leavening Agents Market Drinking Water Market
MENAFN11102023004107003653ID1107226071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.