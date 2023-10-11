Egg Market Expected To Reach $207.08 Billion By 2030 | In-Depth 162-Page Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eggs market size was valued at USD 136.17 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 143.29 billion in 2023 to USD 207.08 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2023-2030. The egg industry has been evolving and adapting to new PETA-friendly methods due to the rapidly changing consumer base. Different types of eggs in the market, including organic, cage-free, and free-range, are gaining prominence. The nutritional benefits associated with eggs have significantly increased their consumption rate globally, and is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get a Sample PDF Brochure: Leading Players Featured in the Research Report: Companies leading Eggs Market are Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Rose Acre Farms Inc. (U.S.), Hillandale Farms (U.S.), Versova Holdings LLP (U.S.), Daybreak Foods (U.S.), CP Group (Thailand), Beijing Dequingyuan Agricultural Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Ise Inc. (Japan), Arab Company of Livestock Development (ACOUD) (Saudi Arabia), Gemperle Family Farms (U.S.) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.40% 2030 Value Projection USD 207.08 Billion Eggs Market Size in 2022 USD 136.17 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 162 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Product Type

By End-Use By Region Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Eggs Market Growth Drivers Market Flourishes as Health Awareness Spurs Consumption and Government Backing Boosts Growth

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

COVID-19 Impact

Pandemic-Driven Consumer Behavior Shifts Spurred Market Growth amid Supply Disruptions

Stringent government regulations and lockdowns aimed at controlling the spread of the virus led to a surge in retail demand for eggs due to their perceived health benefits. However, the closure of food service segments and disruptions in the supply chain caused by the pandemic resulted in increased egg prices and a sudden growth in the global egg market.

Segments:

Conventional Eggs Maintain Market Leadership, Fueled by Production Efficiency and Widespread Availability

By product type, the market is segmented into conventional, cage-free, organic, and free-range. The conventional segment is projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high availability of conventional eggs due to their increased production rate.

Easy Accessibility and Hypermarket Convenience Propel Retail Segment's Share

Based on end-use, the market is divided into food service and retail (supermarkets/hypermarkets, grocery stores, e-commerce, and others). The retail segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period, owing to the easy accessibility of eggs in grocery stores. The rising convenience of supermarkets/hypermarkets will further boost this segment.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market. It offers comprehensive insights into regional developments, a list of major industry players, key strategies adopted by market players, and the latest industry developments, including product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Ask for Customization:

Drivers & Restraints

Market Flourishes as Health Awareness Spurs Consumption and Government Backing Boosts Growth

The eggs market has witnessed significant growth in egg consumption, particularly post-pandemic, with consumers of various demographics increasing their egg consumption. Rising health consciousness and awareness of healthy diets among consumers have driven the market growth. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at spreading awareness regarding the health benefits of eggs are propelling market growth.

However, the increasing global temperature due to global warming is expected to hamper egg production worldwide, affecting market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Takes the Lead as China and India Steer Consumption and Production Trends

Asia Pacific holds the largest eggs market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the projected period. The growth in the region can be attributed to the high consumption rate of eggs in India, China, and Japan, with China and India being prominent egg producers.

North America is also estimated to hold a major share of the market due to increased egg consumption in North American countries, including Mexico and the U.S.

Competitive Landscape

Increasing Technological Investments by Key Players to Propel Market Growth

Key players in the market, including Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., Hillandale Farms, and Rose Acre Farms, Inc., S.A., are investing significantly in technological advancements to enhance organic products' production rate. These investments are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst:

Major Table of Content:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Overview of the Parent/Related Markets



Industry SWOT Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis



Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, and Mergers & Acquisitions



Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19





Impact of COVID-19 on the Market





Supply Chain Challenges Amidst Pandemic

Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Eggs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Product Type







Conventional







Cage-Free







Organic





Free-Range





By End-Use







Food Service







Retail









Supermarket/Hypermarkets









E-commerce









Grocery Stores





Others





By Region







North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







South America Middle East & Africa

To Be Continued...!

Inquire Before Buying:

Read Related Insights:

Halal Food and Beverages Market to Hit USD 3.27 Trillion by 2028 | Fortune Business InsightsTM

Processed Meat Market to Reach USD 862.97 Billion by 2027 | At a CAGR of 6.24%

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Fortune Business InsightsTM

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs

Attachment

Eggs Market



Dietary Supplements Market

Potato Starch Market

Sorbitol Market

Edible Animal Fat Market

Cheese Analogue Market Share

Tequila Market

Cooking Oil Market

Probiotics Market

Sugar Alcohol Market

Hemp Seeds Market

Hummus Market

Nut Market

Industrial Enzymes Market

Bread Improvers Market

Packaged Food Market

Soluble Dietary Fibers Market

Food Traceability Market

Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market

Leavening Agents Market Drinking Water Market





Eggs Market Eggs Market Size Tags Eggs Market Eggs Market Size Eggs Market Share Eggs Industry Eggs Related Links