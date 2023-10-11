(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Man Finds Effective Treatment for Drug and Alcohol Addiction at WhiteSands in Fort Myers

- Robert White, Former PatientFORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- After many failed attempts to get sober, the patient finds success with WhiteSands' unique approach and writes a glowing 5-star review .Former patient Robert White, reviews WhiteSands, stating,“Over the last 20 years I have tried numerous times to get and stay sober, none of those attempts worked.” He continues his review, stating,“I had been in and out of the rooms of AA, tried solo runs and nothing was working until White Sands. They took a unique approach to my getting and staying sober .”WhiteSands Treatment provides different treatment programs, depending on each person who enrolls in rehab. The specific treatment option at the Fort Myers location is an inpatient facility. Inpatient rehab is recommended for patients who need the control and monitoring of their condition after detoxing from drugs or alcohol . Before leaving the inpatient treatment program, patients will be monitored and tracked through the progress of the rehab treatment received.When patients stay at WhiteSands for inpatient treatment, depending on the severity of their addiction they can stay up to 30, 60, or 90 days. People who get treatment at WhiteSands get a different approach to recovery, focusing not only on medically treating the addiction symptoms but holistically too.“The knowledge and insight provided by the facilitators and staff along with the programs offered several ways to help me in my journey to find both myself and to get and stay sober for 301 days,” former patient White, writes.Holistic approaches to addiction treatment can especially be beneficial for people who have a dual diagnosis, which is having a mental health issue and an addiction problem at the same time. Dual diagnosis usually is related to mood disorders, which are depression, anxiety disorder, and bipolar disorder. Substance abuse can be triggered sometimes by an already underlying mood disorder or mental health issue. It's important to get help right away when suffering from a mental health issue before it can spiral into substance use disorder.Patients who need a more holistic approach can rely on the many different treatment plans WhiteSands has to offer inpatient treatment. One of the treatment tools practiced at WhiteSands is SMART recovery tools. SMART stands for Self-Management and Recovery Training Program. It's a 4-point program that helps facilitate self-management skills. The points included in this program are: building or maintaining motivation, coping with cravings and urges, management of feelings, thoughts, and behaviors, and living a balanced life.Another holistic treatment offered at WhiteSands Treatment is biofeedback. This technique for treatment is a procedure that takes biological information from the body of the patient and presents it back to them, so the patient can gain better control over it. This specific treatment helps with physical and emotional well-being and managing pain. Some of the biofeedback treatments include EMG, feedback thermometer, respiratory machine, and heart rate variability.The combination of medical and holistic inpatient treatment is beneficial in treating addiction. It takes more than just a few sessions of treatment to achieve sobriety and get into recovery, which is why inpatient rehab can help patients stay on the right track until they learn the necessary skills to cope on their own. Learn more about how inpatient treatment at WhiteSands Treatment can help with recovery by calling 877-640-7820 or visiting the website at .

