(MENAFN) During the ongoing Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the nation's nuclear industry as the world's finest.



“Russia’s nuclear industry has no competitors abroad, it’s simultaneously building 22 power units in other countries,” he conveyed this message to the forum attendees.



The Russian nuclear agency, Rosatom, is currently involved in constructing reactors in various countries, including India, Hungary, China, Turkey, Bangladesh, Egypt, and several others. Rosatom claims to hold the top position in providing high-performance solutions for diverse nuclear power plants.



Their services encompass comprehensive, clean energy solutions throughout the nuclear supply chain, ranging from nuclear facility design and construction to uranium mining, conversion, and enrichment, as well as nuclear fuel supply, decommissioning, spent fuel storage, transportation, and safe disposal of nuclear waste.



Russian Energy Week serves as a significant international forum that focuses on addressing critical issues within the global energy sector.

