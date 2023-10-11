Israel not to provide answer to US statement about talks with Tel Aviv, Cairo

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry chose not to provide a response to the U.S. announcement regarding talks with Tel Aviv and Cairo aimed at creating a secure humanitarian passage for Gaza's civilian population.



A ministry official, who preferred not to be identified, conveyed to Anadolu: “We have no comment on this matter at the moment.”



During a White House press conference on Tuesday evening, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan revealed that talks were underway with Israel and Egypt with the aim of creating a secure humanitarian pathway for the people of Gaza. On Tuesday, Israel imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip and cautioned Egypt about the potential repercussions of permitting humanitarian assistance to reach Gaza.



A representative from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) informed Anadolu earlier today that the Gaza Strip is on the brink of “an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe if safe corridors are not opened for the arrival of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, food, and water.”

