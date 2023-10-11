South Africa exposes border management tactics

(MENAFN) In response to concerns raised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the establishment of the Border Management Authority (BMA), emphasizing its critical role in upholding the integrity of the nation's borders.



Writing in his weekly newsletter on Monday, President Ramaphosa underscored that effective management and protection of South Africa's extensive borders are imperative for both national security and developmental progress.



South Africa's land border stretches over an impressive 4,800 kilometers and is shared with neighboring countries including Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe. The nation boasts 53 land ports of entry, complemented by 11 international airports and eight seaports. To safeguard these crucial entry points, the Border Management Authority has undertaken the recruitment of hundreds of border guards, in collaboration with the defense force.



The establishment of the Border Management Authority is a strategic move by South Africa to fortify its border security infrastructure and protocols. This initiative comes in the wake of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's 2023 World Drug Report, which was released in June. The report shed light on South Africa's evolving role as a significant transit route for organized criminal networks engaged in illicit activities such as human trafficking, drug smuggling, small arms trafficking, and various other forms of cross-border crime.



President Ramaphosa's endorsement of the Border Management Authority underscores the government's commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges associated with border security. By prioritizing effective border management, South Africa aims to not only enhance national security but also create an environment conducive to sustainable development and progress.



