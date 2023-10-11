GCC stocks rebound while risks remain

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Most GCC stock markets saw positive performances today while concerns about geopolitical tensions abated to a certain extent. However, caution could remain due to a potential flare-up and the release of new economic data in the US.

The Dubai stock market continued to recover from its sharp fall at the beginning of the week thanks to the strong local fundamentals. However, traders could turn to caution ahead of the release of US inflation data and Federal Reserve’s minutes later today.

The Abu Dhabi stock market rebounded to a certain extent after hitting last month’s lows. However, the market could continue to see risks as uncertainties remain over the developments in oil markets as well as geopolitical tensions in the region.

The Qatari stock market rebounded strongly, supported by the performance of the banking sector. The latter saw QNB improve its earnings thanks to higher interest rates and increasing loan levels. The bank’s performance could help improve sentiment overall although volatility in natural gas prices could continue to weigh on performance.

The Saudi stock market recorded some volatility and continued to see risks as oil prices could return to the downside. However, the strong trading debut of ADES Holdings could contribute to improving sentiment.





