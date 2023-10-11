Align Technology and The Saudi Dental Society Bring Digital Dentistry Closer to KSA Doctors

(MENAFN- The Alto Agency) Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) – a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry – is working towards advancing the adoption of digital technology within dental practices to elevate the quality of patient care, through a sequence of educational events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As part of the Align Technology’s Digital Excellence Series: ‘From Digital Vision to Digital Reality, The Pathway for Success in Restorative Dentistry’, the interactive education events took place in collaboration with the Saudi Dental Society, in Jeddah and Riyadh during the month of September. Other events were conducted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and this year were also expanded to the Kuwait market.



Approximately 200 dental professionals attended the specialised education events, including GP dentists (general practitioners), restorative dentists, implantologists, cosmetic dentists, prosthodontists and more.



Demonstrating where practice digitisation drives efficiency, accuracy, improved workflows and patient experience, were expert speakers Dr. Ingo Baresel – President of DGDOA, German Association of Intraoral Scanning, and Dr. Luis Ilzarbe – professor at the Catholic University of Valencia in Spain and head of the Master's Degree in Adhesive Aesthetic Dentistry at the University of Technology of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.



Angelo Maura, General Manager Middle East at Align Technology, said: “Align Technology is committed to supporting KSA's dental community and driving innovation in oral care, ensuring that patients receive the best possible treatment outcomes. The evolution of the iTero™ intraoral scanners and wider Align Digital Platform™ offering has opened up a new realm of digital dentistry in this technological era, encouraging advanced treatment workflows and an elevated experience for dentists and patients alike.”



Dr. Ziyad Allahmen, President of the Saudi Dental Society, added: “The Saudi Dental Society’s ongoing collaboration with Align Technology is a testament to our shared vision for the future of dentistry, where education and peer-to-peer collaboration play pivotal roles in advancing our profession. Together, we are committed to empowering dentists with the latest technology and knowledge, ultimately enhancing patient care and the dental community as a whole.”



Align Technology's cutting-edge iTero™ intraoral scanners are designed to assist doctors in delivering top-tier clinical care, enhancing operational efficiency, and expanding their practices, all while boosting patient engagement. With this, Align Technology is at the forefront of digitizing dental practices, providing dentists with precision technology that delivers results with scientifically proven accuracy.



The Digital Excellence Series, demonstrates Align Technology’s commitment to knowledge sharing and ongoing education, driving a deeper understanding of digital restorative dentistry, and empowering dental professionals to develop their own digital strategy powered by iTero™, with the aid of the Align Digital Platform.



Align Technology continues to support restorative dentistry and innovative digitization best practices in the Kingdom and wider region with participation at further industry events, including the 36th International Dental ConfEx event, taking place in Dubai from 27th - 28th October, as well as the Saudi International Dental Conference happening in January 2024.

