Splunk's Inaugural GITEX Debut: Pioneering Digital Resilience in the Middle East

GITEX Global, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia's most prestigious technology event, will serve as an opportunity for Splunk to showcase its commitment to enhancing digital resilience, fortifying cybersecurity, and guiding organizations using its unified security and observability platform to ensure the security and reliability of their digital systems. In a significant testament to the importance of this region, Gary Steele, President & CEO of Splunk, will also be visiting the Middle East and attending Gitex this year. His presence underscores Splunk's dedication to further solidifying its expectations from the Middle East region.

Ahmed El Saadi, Vice President for Middle East & Africa at Splunk, expressed his enthusiasm for this landmark event, saying, “GITEX Global 2023 is an ideal opportunity for Splunk to highlight the importance of digital resilience and share insights about the rapidly evolving cybersecurity and observability landscapes in the MENA region. We firmly believe this region holds immense potential for technological innovation, and we are committed to supporting our customers in their transformation journeys.”

This year, Splunk is set to take GITEX by storm with a range of engaging activities and demonstrations. Attendees can pit their driving skills against each other in Splunk's Racing Driver Simulator. The simulator allows participants to witness real-time data of their driving performance.

Splunk will also be showcasing its recently launched Splunk Edge Hub. Edge Hub supports the vertical integration of data generated from sensors, IoT devices and industrial equipment — to enable improved decision-making in operational conditions and asset monitoring on the journey to greater digital resilience. Splunk Edge Hub will be exclusively distributed through authorized domain expert partners who can tailor the solutions to solve critical business and operational challenges within their industries. Splunk Edge Hub is currently available on Limited Availability Release in the United States, with plans to expand to EMEA and APAC.

Splunk's participation at Gitex is aligned with the global tech giant's commitment to furthering digital transformation and resilience worldwide. With advanced solutions in security, observability, and data analytics, Splunk is poised to empower organizations in the MENA region to build resilient digital systems.

In addition to showcasing its technologies, Splunk is looking forward to forging new relationships and partnerships during GITEX Global. This event is an opportunity to connect with customers from different sectors, collaborate with industry experts, and gain insights into the unique challenges facing organizations in the region.

Splunk is honored to join forces with its trusted partners, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Corelight, as well as their distributors, Redington and Mindware at the Splunk stand this year. Be sure to visit Splunk's booth at H25-B40 and experience the future of digital resilience first-hand.

