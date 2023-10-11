French troops withdraw from Niger

(MENAFN) Amid evolving geopolitical dynamics, France has initiated the process of withdrawing its military personnel from bases in Niger. The West African nation's newly established authorities confirmed that three flights, laden with French special forces personnel and equipment, departed from Niamey on Tuesday. Among these flights, two were dedicated to the transport of "97 special forces elements," while the third focused on logistical aspects, according to a statement released by the recently instated military government and published by state media.



In addition to aerial departures, the authorities further disclosed that the initial ground convoy of troops, stationed in the southwestern town of Ouallam in Niger, embarked on its journey "towards Chad under escort" provided by the Nigerien Defense and Security Forces. This development underscores the evolving nature of military presence and cooperation in the region, reflecting the complex geopolitical considerations at play.



The withdrawal of French troops is aligned with a joint plan crafted by France and Niger, which outlines the phased disengagement process. This plan includes a crucial commitment from the local military forces to extend security assistance for French convoys undertaking the withdrawal by land. The coordinated efforts between France and Niger in orchestrating this strategic shift in military presence reflect a shared commitment to recalibrating their respective security arrangements in the region, while also highlighting the evolving nature of international military collaborations.



