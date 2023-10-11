United States And Canada Protective Packaging Market To Exceed US$ 13.6 Billion By The Year 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

United States and Canada Protective Packaging Market thrives with the growing online grocery trend, ensuring food safety and compliance.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In 2023, the United States and Canada Protective Packaging Market is anticipated to be worth US$ 8.3 billion. From 2023 to 2033, it is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.1%. The market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 13.6 billion by the end of 2033. In 2022, top 5 companies accounted for 15% to 20% of the regional market share.With the rise of online grocery shopping trend across the United States and Canada, there is an increasing need for protective packaging. It helps to ensure that perishable food items are kept fresh during shipping.Protective packaging can help maintain the temperature and prevent spoilage of these items during transit. Food safety regulations in the United States require that food products are packaged in materials that are safe for consumption and do not pose a health risk to consumers.Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:Protective packaging plays a crucial role in ensuring that food products meet these regulations and are safe for consumption. Ongoing expansion of food industry in the United States is set to showcase promising demand for protective packaging solutions.Companies that can offer effective and innovative protective packaging solutions for the food industry are likely to benefit from this trend.Key Takeaways of United States and Canada Protective Packaging Market StudyBy material, the plastic segment is expected to hold the lion's share of 49% in the United States and Canada protective packaging industry in 2033.By product, boxes are estimated to account for about 6% of the United States and Canada protective packaging market share in 2023.By end use, the electrical & electronics sub-segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6% across the United States and Canada.The United States is expected to hold 7% of share in 2033 in North America protective packaging market.Canada protective packaging market is likely to generate a considerable share of 3% in 2033.“The United States and Canada are taking steps to encourage the use of sustainable packaging. Several states in the United States have implemented laws and regulations that ban or limit the use of certain types of plastic packaging such as single-use plastic bags.” – says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).Increasing Utilization of Folded Carton Boxes to Support Protective Packaging SalesAs more consumers purchase products online, need for protective packaging to ensure safe delivery of products has increased. Boxes are a cost-effective packaging solution, particularly when produced in large quantities. They are also lightweight, which reduces shipping costs and is an important factor for e-commerce businesses.Boxes are an environmentally beneficial response to the rising need for sustainable packaging options. Since they are recyclable and created from recycled materials, boxes help to promote a circular economy and minimize waste.Expansion of E-commerce Industry in the United States and Canada to Propel DemandGrowing e-commerce industry in the United States and Canada is indeed propelling demand for protective packaging in the countries. With the rise of online shopping, there has been an increasing need for safe and secure packaging to ensure that products are delivered to customers in good conditions.Protective packaging is vital for product safety during transit, and the e-commerce boom during the pandemic has amplified its significance in safeguarding shipped goods.Ready to Dive Deeper? Request Our Comprehensive Report Methodology Now:Competitive LandscapeLeading companies in the market are adapting to trade regulations that require products to be packaged securely during transportation. They are offering customized packaging solutions to meet specific needs of different products and industries. A few other firms are partnering with local companies to create comprehensive supply chain solutions that include packaging and logistics.Key Companies ProfiledSealed Air CorporationSonoco Products CompanyDS Smith PlcGreif Inc.Smurfit Kappa Group3M CompanyNefab GroupWinpak Ltd.Pregis LLCStoropack Hans Reichenecker GmbHIntertape Polymer GroupPremier PackagingPackaging Corporation of AmericaPolymer Packaging, Inc.TCP Packaging SolutionsProtective Packaging SolutionsInternational Paper CompanyCascades Inc.Orcon IndustriesRTS Packaging, LLC.Plastix USA LLCSignode Industrial Group LLCBuild A Future-Ready Business - Buy Now to Embrace Innovation and Ensure Enduring Success:Market Outlook by Category:By Material:Paper & PaperboardCorrugatedBoxboardMolded PulpKraft PaperRecycled PaperPlasticPolyethylene (PE)Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)Polypropylene (PP)Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)BioplasticFoamOther (Wood, Metal)By Product Type:BoxesPolybagsAir PillowBubble WrapProtective MailerFoam SheetsSurface Protection FilmLabels & TagsTapesInserts & DividersOthers (Packaging Peanuts, End Caps)By Application:WrappingVoid FillCushioningInsulationBlocking & BracingBy End Use:Manufacturing & WarehousingFoodBeveragesPharmaceuticalPersonal Care & CosmeticsHome Care & ToiletriesElectrical & ElectronicsChemical & FertilizerOthers (Agriculture, Industrial)Logistics & TransportationBy Country:United StatesCanadaExplore Trending Reports of Packaging DomainActive, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Size is projected to reach US$ 43.3 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2027.Nanocrystal Packaging Coating Market Share is expected to rise to US$ 289 million by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube