QF LAUNCHES FOURTH SEASON OF SIRAJ AT EXPO

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 11 October 2023: Qatar Foundation is set to launch the fourth season of Siraj – it’s 3D edutainment TV series that helps children learn Arabic – this weekend, with the first episode airing today at Family Zone at Expo 2023.



The new season of Siraj will debut at the Qatar Foundation (QF) pavilion on Thursday, 12 October, with screenings of the first episode taking place between 4pm and 7pm. It will be shown again on Friday, 13 October, and Saturday, 14 October.



Azlaa Hamad Al Qahtani, Head of Culture, and Identity, at PUE's Student Affairs & Community Engagement, said: “As we begin the fourth season of Siraj, we embark on a dedicated journey to enriching education with culturally relevant Arabic content while instilling morals, values, and essential life skills in children.



“The fourth season of Siraj goes beyond mere entertainment - it's a platform for empowerment. Through exploring diverse topics and telling captivating stories, it not only promotes learning among children, but also immerses them in the rich tapestry of our culture and language.



“Each episode presents a distinct event or challenge, with the characters in Siraj collectively working to find creative and meaningful solutions. These stories draw inspiration from real-life experiences of children, enabling them to apply critical thinking skills to solve everyday problems.”



Key themes of this season include personal development, relationships, the environment, and technology, all of which are explored through interactions with different characters and situations.



“Through Siraj, our aspiration is to nurture a generation that possesses not just essential practical skills but also maintains a profound connection to their heritage and identity. In doing so, they will actively contribute to the ongoing development and prosperity of our nation.”



Al Qahtani added: “We diligently managed every aspect of production, including selecting titles and ensuring content was suitable for the intended age group. We conducted content audits, suggested improvements, and evaluated songs, melodies, and arrangements.”



This season of Siraj will feature 11 episodes. The first episode will air on Qatar TV on October 13 at 3.30pm – and again on Saturday at 9am. Following that, new episodes will debut on Fridays and will then be uploaded to Siraj's YouTube channel.





