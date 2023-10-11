Putin, Malian president talk about economic, safety assistance

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Mali's interim leader, Assimi Goita, on Tuesday, highlighting their shared concerns about the security situation in the Sahel region, which has been grappling with over a decade of persistent jihadist violence. The discussion encompassed a range of pressing matters, demonstrating the mutual commitment of both leaders to bolster trade and economic ties, as well as collaborative efforts in ensuring security and combating terrorism. This commitment was reaffirmed based on the agreements that were recently forged during the Russia-Africa summit, as outlined in a statement by the Kremlin.



In the wake of the Second Russia-Africa Summit held in July, President Putin and his Malian counterpart have maintained a regular dialogue through telephone conversations. At the summit, Putin pledged to dispatch up to 50,000 tons of free grain to several African nations, including Mali, in a proactive move to avert a potential food crisis. This initiative arose in response to Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal, underlining Russia's dedication to contributing to the stability and well-being of its African partners. This gesture not only underscores Russia's commitment to fostering economic cooperation but also highlights its proactive stance in addressing critical humanitarian concerns in the region.



