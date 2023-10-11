Gabi Guimaraes express aspirations, emphasize Turkey's Influence on Volleyball

(MENAFN) Brazilian volleyball player Gabi Guimaraes, set to commence her fifth season with VakifBank Istanbul and face off against Fenerbahce Opet in a forthcoming match, recently shared her aspirations and thoughts about Turkish volleyball in an interview with Anadolu.



"Yeah, of course, we are very happy and excited to start the new season. This year is completely different. Not only has the team become stronger but also the league is much stronger than last year," she stated.



Regarding her objectives, the 29-year-old expressed: "For me, every season, the goal is always to win everything. I think it is always challenging to play in Türkiye...This is the top (level). In my opinion, as I said before, it's one of the best leagues right now in the world."



Guimaraes noted that Turkey has made significant advancements in the sport of volleyball, setting a great example for young girls.



"I saw in the news that even girls in school have the opportunity to see the national team games. Turkish volleyball became a big example for young girls,” she claimed. "It's really nice to see the impact that Türkiye has on volleyball. It's changing people's lives."

