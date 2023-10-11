TEDPIX increases 0.29 percent in session of Wednesday

(MENAFN) TEDPIX, which is the benchmark index for the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), witnessed a substantial increase, surging by 5,891 points, equivalent to 0.29 percent, as it reached a closing value of 2,019,957 during the session held on Wednesday.



The Tehran Stock Exchange holds a prominent position as one of the four primary share trading platforms in Iran, often regarded as the most critical among them. The other three significant platforms include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, officially known as the Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Majid Eshqi, who serves as the Chief of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), has articulated a strategic vision for the organization over the past year. A central component of this vision has been the concerted effort to integrate the substantial volumes generated by the nation's private industry into the share market, a pivotal and multifaceted objective for the organization.

