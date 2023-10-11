IMF increases Russian economic development forecast suggestively

(MENAFN) In a notable revision, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once again adjusted its growth forecast for the Russian economy in 2023, unveiling the updated figures in its latest World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday. The IMF's latest projection anticipates a substantial expansion, with Russia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expected to surge by 2.2 percent this year. This represents a significant upswing from its earlier forecasts in April, which had predicted a growth rate of 0.7 percent, and the subsequent projection in July, which estimated a growth of 1.5 percent.



The IMF attributes this surge in growth to several key factors. These include a substantial fiscal stimulus, robust levels of investment, and resilient consumer spending. Notably, these economic drivers have unfolded against the backdrop of a closely managed labor market. This amalgamation of factors has contributed to a more optimistic outlook for Russia's economic trajectory in 2023.



Complementing the IMF's revised forecast, the Russian Economy Ministry has set its own expectations for a GDP expansion of 2.8 percent this year. This projection follows a contraction of 2.1 percent experienced in 2022, a year marked by sweeping international sanctions that significantly restricted Moscow's access to Western markets and disrupted its energy exports.



The IMF's latest projection aligns closely with the upper range of estimates put forth by Russia's central bank. The central bank envisions the Russian economy expanding within the range of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent over the course of this year. This convergence of forecasts from both international and domestic entities reflects a growing consensus around the positive trajectory expected for Russia's economic performance in 2023.





