Step into the Wild! TECOM Group Presents Exciting Escape Room Adventure in Dubai to Raise Climate Awareness

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Dubai, UAE, 10 October 2023: Hold onto your hats, eco-warriors: TECOM Group PJSC, the mastermind behind Dubai’s most vibrant business districts, is teaming up with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Emirates Nature-WWF to unveil an epic escape room experience like no other – the Escape Climate Change – Mangrove Edition escape room.

Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey to boost climate awareness and action, all in the spirit of the 'Year of Sustainability,' leading up to the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Dubai Media City: Where the fun begins

This escape room adventure is part of EAD's and Emirates Nature-WWF's commitment to achieving the UAE's national sustainability goals by adopting ‘nature-based solutions’ to tackle societal challenges. The mission? To raise awareness about the complexity and severity of climate risks and provide pathways for you to join the fight against climate change.

Mark your calendars for 12-13 October when the Escape Climate Change – Mangrove Edition escape room kicks off the new season of its nationwide tour at Dubai Media City, the beating heart of the regional media industry. After this exciting debut, the escape room will hit the road, inviting thousands of residents across the UAE to discover the wonders of mangroves while diving deep into global climate conversations.

H.E. Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), said: “Initiatives like the ‘Escape Climate Change – Mangrove Edition’ Escape Room provide a pathway for UAE youth and the community to understand the science and complexity involved in building climate resiliency, empowering them to step up and make greater contributions towards climate and nature, through citizen science and volunteerism.”



“Immersive physical experiences can transform abstract concepts into palpable, memorable learning moments,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, part of TECOM Group PJSC. “We are delighted to partner with EAD and Emirates Nature-WWF to host the Escape Climate Change – Mangrove Edition escape room, which will not only excite and thrill visitors but also strengthen their environmental knowledge and awareness in the UAE’s Year of Sustainability.”

“The Escape Climate Change – Mangrove Edition escape room delivers an immersive experience, designed to inspire greater interest in the climate-nature crisis and motivate participants to be part of the solution,” said Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General at Emirates Nature-WWF. “We welcome all participants to join the Leaders of Change community, through which they can participate in conservation field trips and help implement Nature-based Solutions on the ground.”

Empowering with education

Buckle up for an innovative and educational escapade: the Escape Climate Change – Mangrove Edition escape room is designed to ignite climate resilience and inspire community engagement in conservation. And the best part? It’s open to everyone – adults and kids alike! The escape room’s tour will continue to Dubai Science Park, TECOM Group’s buzzing science-focused community, as it hosts the annual WeWalk charitable walkathon on 18 November.

The escape room offers more than just excitement – it is an opportunity for people of all ages to learn firsthand about the science of climate adaptation, using the incredible powers of mangroves. But that’s not all – visitors will also be invited to take meaningful climate action by signing up to join nature-based activities and become citizen scientists through EAD’s and Emirates Nature-WWF’s ‘Sahim’ programme and Emirates Nature-WWF’s ‘Leaders of Change’ platform. These initiatives empower the community to make a difference by contributing to conservation research and decision-making, and by gathering valuable data about local species and habitats.

Enabling sustainability

Dubai Media City and Dubai Science Park are part of TECOM Group, which has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across Dubai since 1999, including communities like Dubai Internet City, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai Studio City, and Dubai Knowledge Park.

Dubai Media City is the regional epicentre for the media and communications industry and amplifies the reach of climate action awareness and advocacy. Dubai Science Park, meanwhile, is a testbed for how the fusion of science and sustainability under one roof sparks research, innovation, and solutions that benefit the world at large.





