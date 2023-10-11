CELEBRITY BACK CARE SPECIALIST GARRY TRAINER RETURNS TO MANDARIN ORIENTAL JUMEIRA, DUBAI THIS OCTOBER

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 11 October 2023: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai is delighted to announce the return of celebrity back care specialist Garry Trainer as a visiting practitioner, who will help guests embark on a journey of holistic healing and chronic pain relief with personalised sessions this October.



Cited by The Times as 'Britain's Top Back Care Specialist, Garry has been practising his unique combination of osteopathy, acupuncture, and massage for more than 40 years, and counts A-list celebrities such as Sir Lewis Hamilton, Justin Bieber, Stella McCartney and Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as Premiership football teams and elite athletes, among his illustrious list of clients.



Garry will be returning to the hotel for two weeks from 16 to 30 October 2023 and is available for private consultations, as well as personalised treatment combinations.

Body Tune-Up

60 minutes (including 15-minute consultation) AED 1,450

A unique and effective combination of massage, acupuncture, and osteopathy to restore overall body function and maintain the body to prevent breakdown. Garry’s expert techniques are highly restorative, promoting a feeling of suppleness, increased mobility and helping the body to move at its optimal and balanced level.

Acute or Chronic Back Treatment

60 minutes (including 15-minute consultation) AED 1,450

A bespoke treatment focusing specifically on the neck and back for those that suffer with acute or chronic back pain. Using Garry’s personalised techniques, stretches and strengthening exercises to help release tension, relieve pain and improve mobility.



Stress Reducer & Antidote

60 minutes (including 15-minute consultation) AED 1,450

An effective combination of deep tissue massage and acupuncture is used to relieve tension and reduce stress. Deep tissue techniques work on trigger points of the muscles to slowly release restrictions together with fine needles which are inserted into exact points to help relieve pain. Breathing techniques are used to aid relaxation and promote an overall sense of wellbeing; the natural release of endorphins in the body help to evoke positivity and happiness.





