Unique Properties Expands in Dubai to Support Influx of Real Estate Growth

Dubai, UAE - 11 October 2023: Unique Properties, one of Dubai’s leading real estate agencies, today announces its new office expansion; situated in the heart of the city's bustling central business district, Business Bay, and boasting a spacious 15,000 square feet workspace, the new headquarters has been unveiled to support the city’s recent real estate growth and the country’s expected population which is predicted to reach approximately 11.1 million people in 2030.



With rental prices for new residential contracts experiencing a surge this year, as seen through a 32.6% increase compared to the corresponding period last year and a growth of 3.5% since the previous quarter, Unique Properties is well-equipped to be able to assist incoming residents through their additional divisions, including a secondary sales division, property management division, holiday homes division, interior design services, as well as professional services (PRO) and concierge services, among others.



In the past few years, Unique Properties has strategically expanded its global footprint, with a particular focus on enhancing its presence in European countries, specifically those where German is spoken. This expansion has led to a significant boost in its direct client sales and the fortification of a network of business partners in these regions. Furthermore, the company has strategic partnerships with associates in Turkey to boost their growth strategy.



Arash Jalili, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Unique Properties, commented: “With Dubai being ranked as an active and leading residential market in the luxury residential segment, we are proud to be contributing to the city’s growth through our new office that will offer a range of new services to the expanding population of the city. With integrity, transparency, and respect at the forefront of our core values, we have distinguished ourselves from many other real estate consulting firms in the market since our inception in 2008 and we look forward to building on this progress moving forward.”



Unique Properties has consistently received awards as a top-performing brokerage with leading developers such as Emaar, Nakheel Meraas, Dubai Holding, Damac, and others. The consulting real estate agency has served over 10,000 clients from over 100 nationalities in the last 15 years. Unique Properties is committed to bolstering the UAE further in the years ahead while solidifying itself as one of the leading agencies in Dubai.



About Unique Properties:

Established in 2008, Unique Properties, one of Dubai’s leading real estate agencies is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. As a multi-award-winning real estate company, it is one of the most reputable in the region. Founded by Arash Jalili, Unique Properties offers a range of services, including a consortium of premium hand-picked, off-plan projects and ready properties for sale and leasing. In 2022, Unique Properties contributed 2% to the total “off-plan” sales volume of Dubai and around 1% to the overall real estate sales in Dubai. Through its multilingual and experienced consultants, Unique Properties provides reliable and exceptionally tailored real estate investment solutions to clients. Learn more about Unique Properties at



