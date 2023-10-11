Malaysia recently steps away from US dollar

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Malaysia is embarking on a path to amplify settlements in local currencies, aimed at diminishing its dependency on the United States dollar, as announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday. Anwar emphasized that completely severing ties with the United States dollar could pose challenges, but Malaysia is poised to adopt a more assertive approach in employing the ringgit for trade transactions, a notable shift in its economic strategy.



The trend towards de-dollarization is gaining momentum in Southeast Asia, reflecting a broader regional shift in economic policy. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim underscored that Malaysia has entered into agreements with key partners including Indonesia, Thailand, and its largest trading ally, China. These accords are geared towards fostering increased trade and investment conducted in local currencies, signaling a collective effort to diversify trade mechanisms and reduce reliance on the United States dollar.



This strategic shift comes at a time when the Malaysian currency has experienced a significant depreciation against the United States dollar. The ringgit currently hovers near historical lows, having witnessed a 7.6 percent decline in its value relative to the greenback over the course of this year. This economic development necessitates a recalibration of Malaysia's monetary strategies, underscoring the imperative of adopting measures to fortify the nation's financial stability.



