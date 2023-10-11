stc signs strategic partnership with KFH to serve VIP customers

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 11 October 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, signed a strategic partnership with Kuwait Finance House, the largest bank in Kuwait, and the world's leading Islamic financial institution to serve the VIP customers of both entities. The partnership, which aligns stc’s tamayouz loyalty VIP program with KFH’s AlRuwad elite program, aims to provide VIP customers with a wide range of unparalleled value-adding rewards and benefits.



KFH and stc solidified their partnership during a momentous signing ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the journey of both entities towards delivering value and innovative solutions to their premium customer base. The ceremony was graced by the presence of members from the executive management from both stc and KFH, who witnessed this pivotal moment that promises to bring in synergized telecom and banking services to affluent customers.



The partnership encompasses a broad array of services, products, and advantages, ensuring a seamless and exceptional customer journey for both entities. KFH is keen on offering banking and commercial products to tamayouz customers. Similarly, the Kuwait Telecommunications Company is eager to deliver telecommunications services and products to the Private Banking and AlRuwad customers.



Both programs, while distinct in their offerings, converge on a shared objective, which is to simplify, enhance, and add value to the lives of their valued customers, encouraging them to explore and leverage the myriad of benefits available through these exclusive loyalty initiatives.



Khaled AlShamlan, CEO of KFH Kuwait, said, "Our strategic partnership with stc, a renowned telecom and digital solutions leader, signifies our unwavering commitment to providing our Private Banking and AlRuwad customers with access to exclusive benefits and tailored offerings. By combining our expertise in banking with stc’s prowess in telecom and digital solutions, we are not only enhancing the value proposition for our customers but also paving the way for a future where our services are seamlessly integrated, providing unmatched convenience and value."



AlShamlan added that providing exclusive rewards and benefits specifically designed for premier customers achieves a shared goal for both entities. Providing tailored services aims to enhance overall customer satisfaction through value adding initiatives that help enhance their lifestyles.



AlShamlan expressed his happiness in cooperating with one of leading telecommunications company and digital solutions providers, stc. He indicated that this cooperation also comes within KFH’s framework to collaborate and work alongside companies operating in the Kuwaiti market, to provide the best possible service to customers at the highest levels.



AlShamlan also pointed out that KFH offers a range of banking products and services such as credit cards, opening bank accounts, and commercial services to stc customers. Whereas stc will in return offers exclusive telecom benefits, services, and products to KFH customers. In his final remarks, AlShamlan affirmed that KFH will continue to introduce exclusive rewards and benefits, while launching innovative products and services, to cater to its various customer segments equally. Due to its diverse range of offerings, comprehensiveness, and its innovative digital banking solutions, KFH remains to be the optimum choice for customers.



Engineer Maziad Alharbi, CEO of stc, expressed immense optimism and enthusiasm regarding the newly formed partnership, saying, "stc is thrilled to embark on this journey with KFH, a respected entity within the banking sector. The new strategic partnership will foster a synergetic collaboration between the telecom and banking sectors, in return bringing unprecedented value to high-profile customers at both entities. Having said that, our collaboration is in fact more than a partnership, it is a strategic alliance that aims to redefine the experience for valued customers within the loyalty programs of both entities by intertwining the best of telecom and banking services."



He continued, "At stc, we are perpetually driven by innovation, customer-centricity, and the pursuit of excellence. Aligning with KFH’s Private Banking and AlRuwad customers allows us to combine our strengths, thereby not only enhancing the suite of offerings available to our VIP customers but also ensuring that these offerings are tailored, relevant, and truly add value to our customers’ lifestyle choices. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to continuously evolve and innovate in order to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers in an ever-changing digital world."





The strategic partnership seeks to explore and capitalize on the top tier services and products offered by both stc and KFH to its high value customers. VIP customers of stc’s tamayouz, as well as KFH’s Private Banking and AlRuwad segments can anticipate a host of exclusive benefits, tailored services, and innovative solutions that cater to their unique needs and preferences, ensuring a holistic and enriched customer experience.

