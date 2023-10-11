Audi's Triumph at GIMS Qatar 2023 Sets the Stage for a Future of Progress and Performance

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) MIDDLE EAST (11 October 2023): GIMS 2023 Qatar saw Audi Middle East showcasing the brand’s significant milestones, and strong record-breaking results and presented its unwavering commitment to regional sustainability and innovation. Visitors also witnessed the global reveal of the new Q8 model, received a glimpse of Audi’s F1 showcar with Audi Launch Livery, and saw an impressive lineup of top-notch models.



Audi Q8 World Premiere: Redefining Luxury and Performance

Audi fans and car enthusiasts gathered to witness the unveiling of the Audi Q8, the latest from the German automaker. The Audi Q8 combines elegance, power, and advanced technology in a way that redefines the luxury SUV segment. With its captivating design, unparalleled performance, and state-of-the-art features, the Audi Q8 made an unforgettable impression at GIMS Qatar 2023. This new addition to the Audi lineup promises to set new standards in the world of premium SUVs.

New Managing Director for Audi Middle East: A Visionary Leader Takes the Helm

During the event, Rene Koneberg, an experienced executive with a wealth of knowledge in the automotive industry and specifically with Audi, was introduced as the new Managing Director of Audi Middle East. Rene brings a visionary approach to Audi Middle East and is poised to lead the brand to new heights in the region. Under his leadership, Audi Middle East is committed to delivering exceptional products and services to its valued customers and partners.

Rene Koneberg, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, commented: ‘’At the Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar, Audi Middle East proudly showcased its commitment to redefining luxury and performance. With the global reveal of the Audi Q8, we've set new standards in the premium SUV segment. This event is not only a continuation of an exciting journey in the Middle East but also a testament to the significance of our region.”

He added: 'The Audi brand is determined to make significant strides in the world of motorsports, and this includes showcasing the stunning F1 showcar with Audi Launch Livery in Qatar, which is truly unique. This bold move underscores the bright future of the brand and reaffirms our dedication to excellence. We remain committed to delivering exceptional products and services to our valued customers and partners.

F1 showcar with Audi Launch Livery Unveiled: A Glimpse into Audi's Motorsport Future

Audi's presence at GIMS Qatar 2023 extended beyond the showroom floor. The brand showcased its commitment to motorsport excellence by unveiling a stunning F1 showcar with Audi Launch Livery. This bold statement reaffirms Audi’s aspiration to make a significant impact in the world of motorsports. Car enthusiasts and racing fans were captivated by the sleek design and performance potential of the F1 showcar with Audi Launch Livery, hinting at the exciting developments that lie ahead.

Insightful statements by Audi Spokespeople

In addition to the breathtaking vehicle unveilings, Audi representatives delivered insightful statements during the events across the week. These spokespeople shared valuable insights into Audi's vision, commitment to sustainability, and innovative technologies that are shaping the future of mobility. This dedication has yielded impressive results, with Audi Middle East experiencing a notable 5% year-on-year growth, marking its most prosperous eight-month period in seven years. This remarkable achievement can be attributed to Audi's dynamic product portfolio, with a particular highlight being the regional debut of the Q8 e-tron range, representing a significant stride towards electrification in the Middle East. The engaging talks highlighted Audi's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the automotive industry.

A Glimpse of Exceptional Models at GIMS Qatar 2023

Alongside the Formula 1 project showcar with Audi Livery, Audi showcased an impressive lineup of exceptional models at GIMS Qatar 2023. This stellar collection includes the renowned all-electric e-tron range, the high-performance Audi RS e-tron GT, the Q8 e-tron, as well as the luxurious Audi S8 and the exclusive Audi RS 7. These models exemplify Audi's commitment to offering a diverse and innovative range that caters to the unique customisation preferences of our Middle Eastern customers.





