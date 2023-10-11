Turkey to face Croatia in pivotal Group D match

(MENAFN) In the midst of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) qualifiers, Turkey is set to face Croatia in a pivotal Group D match. The encounter promises to be a crucial test for the Turkish national team, known as the Crescent Stars, as they strive to secure their spot in the upcoming EURO 2024 tournament. Croatia, currently leading Group D, presents a formidable challenge, standing ahead of Turkey with a 10-point lead, backed by a superior goal difference.



Notably, this match holds a distinct significance beyond the game itself, as it marks the Turkish national team's debut under the guidance of their newly appointed manager, Vincenzo Montella, hailing from Italy. Montella assumed the role just last month, succeeding Stefan Kunz, the previous manager. The leadership transition introduces a new dynamic to the team, as Montella seeks to shape the squad according to his strategies and vision for success.



In a parallel fixture within Group D on the same day, Latvia is scheduled to take on Armenia, adding to the competitive atmosphere and further influencing the standings in the group. As the qualifiers for EURO 2024 progress, football fans anticipate exciting matchups and fierce competition as national teams strive to earn their places in the prestigious tournament.



The schedule for other Week 7 qualifying games for EURO 2024 is equally captivating, featuring a range of encounters across various groups. Spain versus Scotland, the Greek Cypriot administration against Norway, and Albania facing the Czech Republic are just a few examples of the intriguing matchups set to unfold. With each match, teams are vying for their ticket to the EURO 2024, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding this prestigious European football competition.

