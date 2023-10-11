Suspected sabotage gets probed in Baltic pipeline outflow

(MENAFN) In a significant development, authorities in Helsinki have initiated a comprehensive probe into a leakage incident involving the Balticconnector, an undersea gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia. The investigation is founded on suspicions that the pipeline's route may have been intentionally tampered with, a revelation made by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto during a press conference. Niinisto expressed concerns over potential deliberate damage inflicted on both the gas pipeline and an accompanying telecommunications cable, marking a departure from the possibility of a mere accident.



President Niinisto highlighted that there is a likelihood that the harm incurred by both the gas pipeline and the communication cable may be attributed to external interference. While the precise cause of the damage remains unclear, the investigative efforts are actively ongoing, with Finland and Estonia collaborating closely to unravel the details surrounding this concerning incident.



This incident underscores the significance of safeguarding critical infrastructure and highlights the potential vulnerabilities faced by interconnected energy systems. The investigation serves as a critical step in ascertaining the extent of any deliberate interference and will play a crucial role in determining appropriate measures to prevent future occurrences. The collaborative efforts of Finland and Estonia in this endeavor exemplify the commitment to safeguarding the integrity of vital regional resources.





