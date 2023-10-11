Ukraine, Romania to advance ties to strategic cooperation

(MENAFN) Ukraine and Romania decided on Tuesday to advance their relationship to the status of strategic cooperation.



In a joint statement with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Klaus Iohannis, the president of Romania, said, "We are currently focused on helping Ukraine win the war, but as neighbors and partners, we have a duty and responsibility to design our relationship for the long term."



“I assured President Zelenskyy today of the determination of Romania and the Romanian nation to continue multidimensional and consistent support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, including the military one, for as long as it takes until victory against Russian aggression, until the liberation of the entire territory, accountability of all those guilty of the crimes committed and, further, in the process of rebuilding and rebuilding the country,” he declared.



According to him, Russia continues to pose the biggest security risk to the Black Sea region and the EU.



“Supporting Ukraine is a strategic interest of Romania. Strengthening Ukraine's security means strengthening Romania's security,” he added.

