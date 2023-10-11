US to extend fresh military assistance package worth USD200M to Ukraine

(MENAFN) United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has revealed that the United States will extend a fresh military assistance package worth USD200 million to Ukraine, a move aimed at supporting the Eastern European nation's defense capabilities. Austin made this announcement in the company of President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting of international supporters for Kyiv held in Brussels. The aid package encompasses a variety of critical resources, including air defense munitions, artillery and rocket ammunition, and anti-tank weaponry, among other essential items.



This significant commitment underscores the United States' dedication to strengthening Ukraine's position in the face of ongoing geopolitical challenges, particularly the conflict involving Russian forces. The announcement of this military assistance package follows a concerning turn of events in US politics, as some hardline Republican lawmakers voiced opposition to providing further aid to Ukraine. Notably, Congress recently removed new funding for Kyiv from a bill intended to prevent a government shutdown in the United States. This move raised doubts about Washington's continued commitment to bolstering Ukraine's efforts in its struggle against Russian incursions.



The USD200 million package signifies a tangible demonstration of support from the United States and its allies for Ukraine's sovereignty and its defensive capabilities. At a time when Ukraine continues to face a complex security situation, such assistance serves as a testament to the enduring partnership between the US and Ukraine and aims to ensure that Ukraine has the necessary resources to safeguard its territorial integrity and security. The international community, as represented in the meeting in Brussels, remains committed to finding solutions to the ongoing challenges and conflicts in the region, with the US's renewed commitment to aid serving as a significant step in this direction.

MENAFN11102023000045015682ID1107225827