fire engulfs building in Vigo in northwestern Spain, claiming lives of 4 children

(MENAFN) In a devastating incident, a fire engulfed a building in the coastal city of Vigo in northwestern Spain, claiming the lives of four children in the early hours of Wednesday. While investigations into the cause of the fire were ongoing, authorities confirmed that the victims were young, aged between 9 and 14 years old, underscoring the heart-wrenching nature of the tragedy.



The fire broke out at approximately 4:00 AM (0200 GMT) on the ground floor of the building, resulting in injuries to nine other individuals who were present at the scene. Brave firefighters worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames, eventually succeeding after three hours of intense efforts. The extent of the damage caused by the fire was a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that such incidents can bring to communities.



In the wake of this heartrending tragedy, a team of psychologists was swiftly dispatched to the scene to offer support and assistance to the grieving relatives of the young victims. The emotional toll on the families and the community at large was evident, emphasizing the need for both immediate and long-term support for those affected by this terrible event.



Vigo, a city with a population of nearly 300,000, is located on the Atlantic coast in Spain's Galicia region, just a short distance from the border with Portugal. The local authorities, including the regional president of Galicia, Alfonso Rueda, expressed their profound sorrow and offered condolences to the grieving families. This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of fire safety and the need for continued vigilance to prevent such devastating events in the future.

MENAFN11102023000045015682ID1107225824