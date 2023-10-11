global media bodies ask for probe into murdering reporters in Israel-Palestine war

(MENAFN) International media bodies have voiced their alarm about the continuous war between Israel and Palestine resulting in the deaths of journalists and have demanded an expeditious investigation into these deaths.



The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has emphasized that journalists "must not be targeted by warring parties" because they are citizens performing vital work in times of crisis.



"Reporters in the area are trusted by millions of people worldwide to deliver truthful information about the fighting. The coordinator of CPJ's Middle East and North Africa program, Sherif Mansour, said in a statement on Tuesday that "journalists, like all civilians, must be respected and protected."



In the initial three days of the fighting, more than seven journalists lost their lives, two went missing, and two more were injured, according to the CPJ, which is keeping track of the number of journalists who are killed, injured, detained, or missing in the violence.



The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) have denounced the murders and assaults on journalists, respectively.

