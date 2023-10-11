IMF releases recent undesirable international inflation forecast

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently adjusted its projections for global inflation, revealing an upward revision to 6.9 percent for the current year and 5.8n percent for 2024. These figures represent an incremental increase of 0.1 percent for 2023 and 0.6 percent for 2024, as compared to the forecasts put forth by the Washington-based institution three months earlier.



In contrast, a gradual decline in global inflation is anticipated, transitioning from 8.7 percent in 2022 to a projected 6.9 percent for the ongoing year.



Despite these shifts in inflation estimates, the IMF maintained its outlook for global real GDP growth in 2023 at 3.0 percent. However, there was a slight downward adjustment in the projection for 2024, with a reduction of 0.1 percent to 2.9 precent in comparison to the earlier prognosis from July.



In its most recent World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, the IMF characterized the state of the global economy as one that is advancing with measured steps rather than robust strides, emphasizing a recovery from the dual impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine-



related crisis that has been slower than initially anticipated. This observation underscores the enduring challenges faced by the global economy and highlights the importance of ongoing efforts to stabilize and rejuvenate financial systems worldwide.



