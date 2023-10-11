Dahsheng Chemical Expands State-Of-The-Art Manufacturing Footprint In Indonesia And India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dahsheng Chemical's new vertically integrated manufacturing facility, Jawa Barat in Indonesia, is currently running production and will be fully operational in November 2023.

New Facilities will Deliver Premium Innovative Product to Support Local Customers

- Johnson Chang, CEO of Dahsheng ChemicalPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®) , a frontrunner in performance foam manufacturing, announces two new vertically integrated manufacturing facilities in Jawa Barat, Indonesia and Tindivanam, India. The strategic development underscores DSC's resolute dedication to not only enhancing capacity, but also delivering premium local-to-local support, to cater to the distinctive requirements of their Tier 1 and brand customers.“Our new state-of-the-art facilities in Indonesia and India are designed to promptly deliver DSC sustainable innovation, performance, and comfort to our local Tier 1 and brand customers,” said Johnson Chang, CEO of Dahsheng Chemical.“In the development of the new facilities, DSC continues to champion a sustainable, transparent, and collaborative closed-loop manufacturing strategy to drive toward a more sustainable future.”The new locations will increase DSC's global capacity by an additional 24 million pairs of insoles per month and accelerate service for the growing market of DSC's brand partners in Indonesia and India. Jawa Barat is currently running production and will be fully operational in November 2023. Tindivanam will break ground in 2024, with plans to be fully operational in 2026.“Local for local manufacturing allows DSC to deliver premium products with agility and speed for our brand customers, all the while driving industry growth and innovation,” said Chang.The vertically integrated, global manufacturing facilities in Indonesia and India are designed with state-of-the-art features to deliver DSC product and service. The facilities feature fully equipped testing labs that allow DSC to consistently produce premium quality. The lab rigorously tests the material against DSC's own standards, as well as the test methods specified by Tier 1 partners and brand customers.Central to this development is a strong commitment to sustainability, with closed-loop production systems, that reincorporate foam waste into the production cycle. DSC also employs smart manufacturing practices, integrating intelligent equipment to streamline operations, enhance energy efficiency, reduce waste, and amplify production capacity.DSC's roadmap ahead includes implementing renewable energy in the next 2-3 years at the new locations. Notably, the Vietnam and China factories are currently powered by solar energy, with plans to upscale more reusable energy in 2024 and 2025.The manufacturing expansion in India and Indonesia is projected to generate more than 1500 jobs. To effectively manage this expansion, DSC established dedicated operations teams in both countries, to build local relationships and provide superior service to customers. The operations management team provides SEED Staff Training, which focuses on the pursuit of the leadership and professional development, consistent production quality, and exceptional performance standards.With the inclusion of the two state-of-the-art facilities, DSC's global manufacturing presence encompasses China, India, with four facilities in Vietnam, and two in Indonesia. DSC is headquartered in Taiwan, with sales in Boston, India, Korea, and Japan, and two R&D Innovation centers in the U.S. in Portland and Michigan.Founded in 1945, Dahsheng Chemical has been a pioneer in foam innovation for the sports and bedding industries. Known for their premium comfort and performance closed-cell and open-cell foam technologies DURAPONTEXTM and DREAMCELLTM , DSC supplies its foam materials and components to some of the world's top brands, and is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible.Visit dahsheng to learn more about Dahsheng Chemical and their commitment to sustainability and eco-innovation.

