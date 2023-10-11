Synecdoche Works Announces Casting For A FAERIE TALE OF NEW YORK, A New Play By Enid Brain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enid Brain, playwright

The winner of the Special Jury Prize for the FMM Fellowship for New Works in Heightened Language will have a reading on October 14, 2023.

- Enid Brain

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Synecdoche Works is pleased to announce that casting is complete for the online workshop/reading of Enid Brain's A FAERIE TALE OF NEW YORK, winner of the Special Jury Prize for the Frank Moffett Mosier Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language.

A FAERIE TALE OF NEW YORK takes place one night in a failing drag club during which the inhabitants are visited by Queen Mab. "A Faerie Tale of New York is a play about queer performance, the complexities of queer life, and the discussions that queer people have behind closed doors. It's an incredible honor to be able to bring this script to life for the first time with an amazing cast and creative team of queer and trans artists,” said Brain, "and I hope that this play sparks interesting and important conversations."

The ensemble cast includes Mx. Nicky Endres (THE DROPOUT: Hulu, NCIS: LOS ANGELES: CBS) as Happy Fister; Goldstein (54 Below) as Queen Mab; Holly Gould (The Ferryman: Broadway) as Lucy; Samora la Perdida (Mark Taper Forum) as Narrator; N'yomi Stewart (The Public Theater) as Ann R. Key; Kai Justice Rosales (La Jolla Playhouse) as Lily Evangelion, and Lee Manship Vignes (La Jolla Playhouse) as Sally Balls.

Cody Sloan returns to Synecdoche Works as director of this inaugural reading of FAERIE TALE, after an impressive turn as the lead in SEAHORSE by JC Pankratz (winner of the FMM Fellowship for 2021.)“A Faerie Tale of New York gives us what we so deeply need right now - queer and trans characters who are full, complex, messy, loving, vibrant individuals! It encourages us to embrace and live in complexity in such an exciting way,” enthused Sloan.“And it's been an absolute joy to jump into this work with such an incredible team of artists."

A FAERIE TALE OF NEW YORK will have an archive taping on Zoom at 7pm ET on October 14, in front of a curated audience. Theater practitioners and interested members of the community who wish to attend should contact for details.

A FAERIE TALE OF NEW YORK

Producer: Synecdoche Works

Director: Cody Sloan

Dramaturg: Lee Stone

Company Manager/Sound Engineer: Jared Halsell

Accepting submissions starting November 1 for the 2023-2024 Frank Moffett Mosier Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language.

About Synecdoche Works

Synecdoche Works is a California-based arts non-profit that promotes art education, creation, performance, and exhibitions by underrepresented or underserved individuals, with the goal of recognizing and celebrating individual differences among all theater artists. Through the Frank Moffett Mosier (FMM) Fellowship for Works in Heightened Language, as well as their strong support and funding for up-and-coming performance arts festivals, Synecdoche Works advocates for a diverse creative community of promising playwrights, actors, authors, musicians and other creatives around the globe. For more information, visit .

###

Jennifer Mosier

Synecdoche Works

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram