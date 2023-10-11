Dance For Dravet Sets Fundraising Record Benefiting Dravet Syndrome Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DSF Logo

Anna Odlaug

On October 06, 2023, guests gathered at Third Degree Glass Factory for the 5th annual Dance for Dravet benefiting Dravet Syndrome Foundation.

- Dr. Theron (Ted) OdlaugST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On Friday, October 06, 2023, guests gathered at Third Degree Glass Factory in St. Louis, Missouri, for the 5th annual Dance for Dravet benefiting Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) and supporting the mission of DSF to fund cutting-edge research into Dravet syndrome and improve the quality of life for patients and families.Hosted by the Brennan and Odlaug families in honor of 6-year-old family member, Anna Odlaug, who has Dravet syndrome, and with the support from friends and family throughout the St. Louis area, the event raised over $530,000 and counting. It featured an esteemed group of attendees from the St. Louis area, including master of ceremonies, Tom Ackerman, Sports Director at KMOX, along with parents of patients with Dravet syndrome from the area. Over the past 5 years, Dance for Dravet has raised more than $1.7 million. Gala chair, Jim Brennan, of McKelvey Homes said,“The 5th annual Dance for Dravet raised a new record to help find a cure for this rare, epileptic disease. St. Louis has done it again and continues to be the largest fundraiser nationally for Dravet Syndrome Foundation. The entire Brennan and Odlaug families are overwhelmed with gratitude.”Dravet syndrome is a rare, catastrophic, lifelong form of epilepsy that begins in the first year of life. Patients suffer from frequent and multiple types of seizures, including life-threatening prolonged seizures that can last for hours (status epilepticus), as well as other health comorbidities and developmental delays. Patients with Dravet syndrome face an 18-20% mortality rate due to SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy), status epilepticus, and accidents. Current treatment options are limited and the constant care required for someone suffering from Dravet syndrome severely impacts not only the patient but the quality of life for the entire family.“This year we significantly increased the size of our clinical and research grants awarded by DSF. That would not have been possible without the continued success of our Dance for Dravet event. Advancing our understanding of the complex biology of Dravet syndrome will lead to better treatments and one day a cure” said Dr. Theron (Ted) Odlaug, Co-Chair of the event and President of the DSF Board of Directors.This year's event featured Title Sponsors McKelvey Homes and the George and June Block Family Foundation who continue to be strong advocates for DSF year after year. After a wonderful dinner by Tim Brennan's Cravings the evening concluded with a dance party, led by musical guest The J-Rob Quartet. For a full list of sponsors, gala committee members, auction items, and more information about this year's event, visit .About Dravet Syndrome FoundationDravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to aggressively raise funds for Dravet syndrome and related epilepsies; to support and fund research; increase awareness; and to provide support to affected individuals and families. Since its inception in 2009, DSF has awarded over $6 in research grant awards and over $250K in patient assistance grants. More information is available at and the Odlaug/Brennan families fundraising for DSF at

Mary Anne Meskis

Dravet Syndrome Foundation

+1 2033921955

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Anna's Story