Charter One PR-Charter One Yachts Recognized for Providing a Top Corporate Lunch Cruise in Florida

- Tonya May, Customer of Charter One YachtsFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Charter One's Summer Wind is the venue to book for your next event and is given another 5-star review .Guest of Charter One, Tonya May, states“If you are looking for a one stop shop- this is the cruise to take!” She continues,“This was a corporate lunch cruise that we took on Charter One Yachts. We had 35 people and the space on the yacht was spacious and you never felt crowded at all.”Charter One offers top-quality events on the Summer Wind and has many amenities included in the price for people to rent for a couple of hours. May states,“The crew had excellent hospitality service and was really attentive to detail. The food was so fresh and delicious.” Not only will Charter One take care of the decorations and arrangements of music during the event, but its personally crafted cuisine can be catered for every special event. With so many options on the yacht, guests won't ever get bored of what's being served.One of the special events that are popular on the Summer Wind is corporate events . Corporate events on the yacht are a perfect setting for intimate dinners with colleagues or having up to 50 guests cruising through the water. The yacht charter gives colleagues a luxurious experience of elegant decorations and gourmet catered food picked specifically for the event. Charter One takes care of all the party planning with its team of party planners assigned to the corporate event.Corporate events are never boring on the Summer Wind with entertainment offered from Charter One and fun team-building events on the water. With the change of scenery, while bonding and working with the work team, it becomes a different experience and ambiance for coworkers to enjoy. A corporate event will never top one on the Summer Wind with the nonstop music and constant treats and appetizers.For the end of the year holiday season, hardworking coworkers can enjoy an elevated holiday party experience on the Summer Wind. Not only will the work team get to enjoy delicious food and amazing entertainment, but they will also get to enjoy the scenic route around Fort Lauderdale while under the stars.The Summer Wind isn't just the right venue for corporate events, it also caters to social events. Guests can celebrate romantic dinners for milestones of anniversaries, engagements, or just special quality time with a loved one. The atmosphere is perfect for a romantic night on the water alone with a loved one to create an intimate setting.Finding the perfect venue for a social or corporate event is important to have it be highly successful. Charter One Yacht provides a unique place to have any special event. Not only does the venue matter when planning a big event but the entertainment and food that comes with it also does, which is why Charter One makes it easy on its guests and provides entertainment and a special curated gourmet menu to serve during the event. The hosts of the special event on the Summer Wind won't have to worry when booking their event with the party planners who work with Charter One and the event that's being planned. To learn more about renting a yacht at Charter One call 954-833-4731 or visit the website at .

