Saudi Arabia extends warm invitation to Russian companies

(MENAFN) In a bid to expedite technology transfer, enhance the localization of advanced technologies, and offer cost-competitive raw materials to its burgeoning market, Saudi Arabia has extended a warm invitation to Russian companies, urging them to consider establishing their corporate headquarters within the Kingdom. The disclosure was made by Tariq Al-Qahtani, Chairman of the Saudi-Russian Business Council, during a joint meeting between the two nations. This strategic move represents a significant step toward realizing Saudi Arabia's ambitious vision of becoming a regional epicenter for foreign direct investments, aligned with the multifaceted goals laid out in its economic diversification plan, known as Vision 2030.



Saudi Arabia's vision revolves around decreasing its reliance on oil revenues and transitioning into a dynamic trading hub, which requires attracting foreign investments, fostering international partnerships, and facilitating technology transfer. Encouraging Russian firms to set up their operational bases within the Kingdom is a substantial leap toward achieving this transformation. It underscores the country's commitment to fostering innovation, embracing advanced technologies, and providing a business-friendly environment to foreign investors.



During the meeting, Chairman Al-Qahtani offered insights into the ongoing efforts to formalize and establish numerous industrial partnerships and agreements between Saudi Arabia and Russia. These partnerships, once solidified, are expected to catalyze collaboration in various sectors, contributing to economic growth and diversification. Such initiatives are pivotal in reshaping the economic landscape of Saudi Arabia and bolstering its position as an attractive destination for foreign investments and business expansion. The Kingdom's endeavors in this realm are poised to shape its economic future, reduce its dependence on oil revenues, and establish a diversified, forward-looking, and thriving economy in line with the objectives outlined in Vision 2030.

