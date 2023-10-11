60 percent of injuries in Gaza's citizens include women, children

(MENAFN) Approximately 60 percent of the injuries caused by Israel's continuous bombardment of Gaza are sustained by women and children, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the beleaguered enclave reported on Wednesday.



"Women and children have been affected by 60 percent of the injuries caused by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip," Yusuf Abu al-Reesh, Gaza's deputy health minister, according to a Turkish news agency.



He continued, "All hospital beds have been exhausted, and both medications and medical supplies are on the verge of running out," criticizing the inadequate quality of medical care provided in the blockaded strip.



Israeli troops have responded to a military offensive by the Palestinian organization Hamas in Israeli territory with a persistent and forceful military operation against the Gaza Strip, causing a dramatic spike in tensions throughout the Middle East.



Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which Hamas launched against Israel as retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the increasing violence of Israeli settlers against Palestinians, was the first action in the conflict. It was a multipronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

