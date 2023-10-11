Germany's AfD claims mainstream status

(MENAFN) Alice Weidel, co-leader of Germany's far-right Alternative for Deutschland (AfD), asserted on Monday that the party's recent electoral triumphs signify its emergence as a mainstream political force within the European Union member state. Weidel's remarks come in the wake of the AfD achieving its highest-ever vote share in a western German state, demonstrating a shift in its appeal from being primarily associated with eastern regions of Germany.



Weidel declared, "AfD is no longer an eastern phenomenon, but has become a major all-German party." She further emphasized that the perceived "disdain and contempt" directed at the AfD by the political establishment in Germany is unsustainable in the long term. The party's recent successes in state elections signal a significant shift in its standing within the German political landscape.



Once predominantly appealing to voters in post-communist eastern Germany, the anti-immigration AfD secured 18.4 percent of the vote in the state of Hesse, located in the western-



central region of the country. This area encompasses Frankfurt, Germany's financial hub. The party's notable performance positioned it in second place, trailing behind the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Hesse, and secured a third-place finish in Bavaria. Notably, approximately one-quarter of all eligible German voters reside in Hesse, underscoring the electoral significance of the state.



The AfD's growing influence, particularly in western states, reflects a noteworthy transformation in its political trajectory. Its ability to resonate with a broader spectrum of voters signals a shift in German political dynamics, prompting a reevaluation of the party's role within the country's political landscape. This evolving trend suggests that the AfD is increasingly seen as a formidable political entity with a presence extending beyond its traditional base of support.



