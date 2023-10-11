GM negotiates agreement with about 4,300 Canadian autoworkers after national strike

(MENAFN) General Motors (GM) has successfully negotiated a tentative agreement with approximately 4,300 Canadian autoworkers after the national strike called for by the union representing these workers went into effect early on a Tuesday. The Canadian union, Unifor, announced on Tuesday afternoon that the "strike actions are on hold to allow the membership to vote on the tentative agreement." The ratification of the agreement hinges on the majority of workers voting in favor of the proposed terms.



This development follows Unifor's decision to initiate a national strike after the negotiations between the labor union and GM failed to produce an agreement by the 11:59 p.m. deadline on the preceding Monday. The strike had immediate repercussions, causing disruptions in various segments of GM's operations. Notably, the strike briefly impacted the assembly plant responsible for producing both light- and heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado trucks, which are integral to GM's vehicle lineup. Furthermore, the production of certain V6 and V8 engines used across a range of GM vehicles, including the popular Chevrolet Equinox and the company's full-size SUVs, was also temporarily halted. In addition to these production facilities, the strike affected a stamping facility and a parts distribution center.



The decision to temporarily suspend the strike action underscores the significance of the tentative agreement reached between General Motors and the Canadian autoworkers' union. The fate of the agreement now rests in the hands of the workers, who will cast their votes on whether to ratify the proposed terms, potentially marking an important turning point in the ongoing labor negotiations. The resolution of this dispute will likely have a considerable impact not only on the automotive industry but also on the livelihoods of the thousands of Canadian autoworkers involved.



“When faced with the shutdown of these key facilities General Motors had no choice but to get serious at the table and agree to the pattern,” Unifor Leader Lana Payne stated in an announcement.

