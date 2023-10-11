Russia reports four dead, six missing in Israel conflict

(MENAFN) The Russian embassy in Tel Aviv has provided an update on Russian casualties during the recent three-day conflict between Hamas and Israel, revealing that four Russian citizens have tragically lost their lives, while six others remain unaccounted for. The incident unfolded near Israel's border with Gaza, where a music festival was being held, attracting attendees from various nationalities.



A spokesperson from the embassy informed RIA Novosti that, according to the latest information received from Israeli authorities as of 5 PM on October 10, four Russian individuals, who also held Israeli citizenship, have been officially confirmed as deceased. This figure marks a significant increase from initial unofficial reports on Monday evening, which had stated one fatality and four missing Russian nationals.



The hostilities were initiated by Hamas, a Palestinian militant group in control of a substantial portion of Gaza, who launched an operation termed 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood' on Saturday. This operation involved the firing of rockets and the deployment of commando units deep into Israeli territory. Notably, the Nova Festival, a popular rave held in the desert just outside of Gaza, became one of the initial targets for the militants. Tragically, a number of foreign and dual nationals attending the festival found themselves caught in the crossfire, with some losing their lives while others were taken captive. The festival, meant to be a celebration, turned into a tragic scene amidst the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel.



