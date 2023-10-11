Death toll in Gaza reaches over 1,000 as Israel continues airstrikes

(MENAFN) The number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza has reached 1,055, with the Israeli army targeting numerous locations in the densely populated residential and commercial areas of the strip, according to a statement from the Health Ministry on Wednesday. These attacks have also resulted in injuries to 5,184 individuals.



Meanwhile, the Israeli death toll has risen to 1,200 people.



The situation in the Middle East has taken a significant turn for the worse, with Israeli forces launching a prolonged and intense military operation against the Gaza Strip in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas within Israeli territory.



The conflict was initiated by Hamas through Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which involved a series of surprise attacks, including rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.



Hamas stated that these actions were in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the increasing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

MENAFN11102023000045015839ID1107225790