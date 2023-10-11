Hennessey's 1,000-HP EXORCIST Camaro ZL1 'Final Edition' Challenges Demon 170

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





Hennessey introduces its EXORCIST Camaro ZL1 'Final Edition,' celebrating the end of Chevrolet's high-performance combustion-only pony car

The supercharged LT4 V8 is comprehensively upgraded to 1,000 horsepower – placing the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 in its crosshairs

Production is limited to 57 exclusive examples, commemorating 57 years since the iconic Chevrolet Camaro first entered production Each EXORCIST 'Final Edition' is backed by Hennessey's comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty

SEALY, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey Performance, the world-renowned Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced an end-of-production limited 'Final Edition' series of the company's famed EXORCIST Camaro ZL1 upgrades.

In stock form, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 rated at 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. Hennessey's expert technicians, who have been 'making fast cars faster' for more than 32 years, fit the Camaro's pushrod V8 with a larger high-flow supercharger, high-flow air induction system and upgrade the auxiliary fuel system, fuel injectors, and fuel pump. Turning to the V8 powerplant, the cylinder heads are ported, custom HPE camshafts are fitted, and the intake valves, exhaust valves, valve springs, retainers, lifters, and pushrods are upgraded. An oversized heat exchanger is fitted for enhanced cooling, while long-tube stainless steel headers and high-flow catalytic converters improve breathing.

Following years of R&D and refinement, the EXORCIST 'Final Edition' is calibrated with a finely tuned HPE Engine Management software upgrade. This enhancement, along with the comprehensive overhaul of the engine, results in the LT4 engine achieving an output of 1,000 horsepower and 966 lb-ft of torque – a 54 percent increase in power and a 49 percent boost in torque. Performance is jaw-dropping, as the EXORCIST 'Final Edition' boasts a 2.1 second 0-60 mph time, 9.57 second 1⁄4 mile, and a top speed of 217 mph.

The original EXORCIST, introduced in 2017 on the Camaro's sixth-generation Alpha platform, was created by Hennessey to 'slay the Dodge Demon,' a reference to the rival supercharged Challenger – its 840 hp output paled in comparison to Hennessey's 1,000 hp EXORCIST. Today, Dodge has announced its dragstrip-tuned Challenger SRT Demon 170 with an E85-fueled 1,025 hp. Despite the Challenger's boost in power, the Hennessey's EXORCIST Camaro ZL1 'Final Edition' – tuned for the racing circuit and day-to-day driving – isn't backing down.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “Our comprehensive upgrade to the Camaro ZL1 is one of my all-time favorites. The chassis, suspension, and powerplant work seamlessly together, so all the driver experiences is raw, unbridled horsepower. There's nothing else like our EXORCIST, so we're eager to share this special limited edition with fans of this iconic car before it's gone forever.”

Complementing the upgraded powerplant – each engine is embellished with a unique 'Final Edition X of 57' serial-numbered engine bay plaque, commemorating 57 years since the iconic Camaro first entered production. The engine badging is accompanied by EXORCIST 'Final Edition' graphics on the exterior.

Hennessey's EXORCIST 'Final Edition' upgrade is backed by the company's comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty. Production of the model is underway. Interested parties are encouraged to contact authorized Ford retailers or Hennessey directly through HennesseyPerformance ; or by calling +1 979.885.1300.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Hennessey Special Vehicles team was formed to create the world-record-breaking hypercars, the Hennessey Venom GT (270.49 mph in 2014) and the current world-record-holding 'fastest convertible' the Hennessey Venom GT Roadster (265.5 mph in 2016).

In 2020, Hennessey Special Vehicles launched the 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe, which sold out in 2021. An open-top Roadster and track-focused Revolution variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022 and 2023, boasting the F5's prodigious 1,817 bhp 'Fury' engine. In mid-2023, the Texas-based company revealed the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster, which combines visceral open-air motoring with a racing circuit focus. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.' HennesseySpecialVehicles

