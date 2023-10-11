Payscale Announces Compference23 Keynote Speakers, Including Sophia Bush And Stacey A. Gordon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Payscale , the leading provider of compensation data, software and services, announced the lineup for its eighth annual customer event, Compference , the preeminent event for advancing compensation best practices. This year, the conference includes an in-person intimate and exclusive experience in Los Angeles on Oct. 15-16, the Let's Talk Fair Pay Summit , in collaboration with Angel City Football Club (ACFC), followed by the main virtual event from Oct. 24-26 , that's free to register.



“High inflation, runaway wage growth, remote work, the Great Resignation, increased emphasis on DEIB, pay transparency laws - HR leaders have even more to consider when establishing salary budgets for the year and beyond. Fair pay is also no longer a 'nice to have' – it is essential in retaining employees,” said Lexi Clarke, Chief People Officer at Payscale.“Compference is a chance for compensation professionals to learn from their esteemed peers on how to modernize compensation and navigate challenges that are universal to the compensation function.”

The Let's Talk Fair Pay Summit on Oct. 15-16 will be hosted at BMO Stadium, ACFC's home stadium, kicking off with a special pay-equity-themed panel featuring IFundWomen's CEO, Karen Cahn, Payscale's chief product evangelist and pay equity strategist, Ruth Thomas, and other leaders in HR and pay equity discussing the fight for fair pay; the intersection across sport, entertainment, investment, and business; and what it can mean to finally close the gender pay gap. Attendees will also have a chance to cheer on ACFC during the final match of the season against the Portland Thorns. Day two of the conference includes a keynote from Stacey A. Gordon, interactive small-group sessions, and panel discussions. These sessions will delve into hot topics such as pay transparency and the mounting challenges of meeting rising demands for talent while adapting to changing legislation and tighter budgets.

Following the in-person event, Payscale will host its virtual Compference event from Oct. 24-26, where attendees will gain access to a wealth of knowledge for modernizing compensation practices to get pay right. This year, Payscale has curated an unprecedented roster of speakers, including keynote speakers Sophia Bush, Heather McGowan and Liz Ryan. In addition to informative breakout sessions and panels, attendees can participate in workshops. These hands-on, interactive experiences are facilitated by compensation professionals, product experts, industry leaders, and workshop participants qualify to receive SHRM and HRCI credits.

About Payscale:

As the industry leader in compensation management, Payscale is on a mission to help job seekers, employees, and businesses get pay right and to make sustainable fair pay a reality. Empowering more than 50% of the Fortune 500 in 198 countries, Payscale provides a combination of diverse and dynamic data sources, experienced compensation services, and scalable software to enable organizations such as Angel City Football Club, Target, Gainsight, and eBay to make fair and appropriate pay decisions.

